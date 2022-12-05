The Pineapple Thief: Nothing but the Truth

Not Available

Having released their latest studio album Versions Of The Truth in September 2020, The Pineapple Thief’s worldwide touring plans to support the release of the album had to be put on hold, but the band were eager to be able to still perform for and connect with their fans across the globe and so the idea for a full band performance event was hatched. The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord explains “I’ve always said that The Pineapple Thief is equally about the studio and the stage so it was obviously disappointing that we haven’t been able go out on tour especially as we were excited to be able to perform the new album "Versions Of The Truth” live for everyone. So being able to do this film, especially under the circumstances, was invaluable.