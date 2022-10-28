1975

The Pink Telephone

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1975

Studio

Gaumont International

The main character is the owner of a small enterprise in the southwest of France. An American corporation plans a take over. In order to smoothen the negotiations they invite the guy to Paris and wine and dine him. Furthermore he is introduced to the "niece of the PR director" who in reality is a hooker they rented for the occasion.

Cast

Pierre MondyBenoît Castejac
Françoise PrévostFrançoise Castejac
Michael LonsdaleMorrison
Daniel CeccaldiMaurice Levêgue
Gérard HéroldJacques Delorme
Jean-Pierre GarriguesMichaud

