The Pink Telephone

The main character is the owner of a small enterprise in the southwest of France. An American corporation plans a take over. In order to smoothen the negotiations they invite the guy to Paris and wine and dine him. Furthermore he is introduced to the "niece of the PR director" who in reality is a hooker they rented for the occasion.
|Pierre Mondy
|Benoît Castejac
|Françoise Prévost
|Françoise Castejac
|Michael Lonsdale
|Morrison
|Daniel Ceccaldi
|Maurice Levêgue
|Gérard Hérold
|Jacques Delorme
|Jean-Pierre Garrigues
|Michaud
View Full Cast >