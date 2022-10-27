The Pirates

On the eve of the founding of the Joseon Dynasty, a whale swallows the Emperor's Seal of State being brought to Joseon by envoys from China. With a big reward on whoever brings back the royal seal, mountain bandits led by Jang Sa-jung go out to sea to hunt down the whale. But he soon clashes with Yeo-wol, a female captain of pirates, and unexpected adventure unfolds.
|Son Ye-Jin
|Yeo-wol
|Oh Dal-Su
|Han Sang-jil
|Park Cheol-Min
|Monk
|Yoo Hae-jin
|Cheol-bong
|Sulli
|Heuk-myo
|Kim Tae-woo
|Mo Hong-Gab
