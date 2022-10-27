Not Available

The Pirates

  • Action
  • History
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lotte Entertainment

On the eve of the founding of the Joseon Dynasty, a whale swallows the Emperor's Seal of State being brought to Joseon by envoys from China. With a big reward on whoever brings back the royal seal, mountain bandits led by Jang Sa-jung go out to sea to hunt down the whale. But he soon clashes with Yeo-wol, a female captain of pirates, and unexpected adventure unfolds.

Cast

Son Ye-JinYeo-wol
Oh Dal-SuHan Sang-jil
Park Cheol-MinMonk
Yoo Hae-jinCheol-bong
SulliHeuk-myo
Kim Tae-wooMo Hong-Gab

Images