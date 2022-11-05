It was one of the last unexplored places on Earth; a terrifyingly deep gully in the heart of the Borneo jungle. It was the ultimate challenge – to climb down into it and explore what the locals call, "The Place of the Dead." Based on a true story that made headlines around the world, this adventure drama is the tale of men pushed to their limits and beyond, battling against forces that they could not comprehend.
|Greg Wise
|Corporal Hugh Brittan
|Simon Dutton
|Lt Colonel Robert Neill
|Dougray Scott
|Lance Corporal Richard Mayfield
|John McArdle
|Major Ron Foster
|Ralph Brown
|Sgt Bob Mann
|David Nellist
|Lance Corporal Steve Page
