The Place of the Dead

  • Drama
  • Adventure
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

It was one of the last unexplored places on Earth; a terrifyingly deep gully in the heart of the Borneo jungle. It was the ultimate challenge – to climb down into it and explore what the locals call, "The Place of the Dead." Based on a true story that made headlines around the world, this adventure drama is the tale of men pushed to their limits and beyond, battling against forces that they could not comprehend.

Cast

Greg WiseCorporal Hugh Brittan
Simon DuttonLt Colonel Robert Neill
Dougray ScottLance Corporal Richard Mayfield
John McArdleMajor Ron Foster
Ralph BrownSgt Bob Mann
David NellistLance Corporal Steve Page

Images