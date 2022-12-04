The Plastic Fantastic Brain

Not Available

This fascinating two-part programme explores cutting edge research surrounding the brain and its ability to function. In part one, two renowned neurologists are working to understand the brain's "plasticity" and introduce us to a woman who functions well with literally half a brain and a blind professor who learns to "see" with his tongue. Part two explores the brain's elusive capacity to create and store memory, as seen through one man who remarkably remembers every single detail of his life, and an athlete whose memory was wiped clean following a tragic accident.