The Playbirds

In order to unmask a pathological killer who is targeting the beautiful centrefolds of Playbirds magazine, a sexy policewoman Lucy Sheridan puts her life and reputation on the line by sleeping with millionaire publisher Harry Dougan. The Chief Superintendant and Police Commissioner are keeping a close eye on her, but time is running out fast.
|Mary Millington
|Sgt. Lucy Sheridan
|Glynn Edwards
|Chief Superintendent Holbourne
|Gavin Campbell
|Inspector Harry Morgan
|Windsor Davies
|Assistant Police Commissioner
|Derren Nesbitt
|Jeremy
|Alan Lake
|Harry Dougan
