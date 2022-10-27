Not Available

The Playbirds

  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Roldvale Ltd

In order to unmask a pathological killer who is targeting the beautiful centrefolds of Playbirds magazine, a sexy policewoman Lucy Sheridan puts her life and reputation on the line by sleeping with millionaire publisher Harry Dougan. The Chief Superintendant and Police Commissioner are keeping a close eye on her, but time is running out fast.

Cast

Mary MillingtonSgt. Lucy Sheridan
Glynn EdwardsChief Superintendent Holbourne
Gavin CampbellInspector Harry Morgan
Windsor DaviesAssistant Police Commissioner
Derren NesbittJeremy
Alan LakeHarry Dougan

