The Pleasure Drivers

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

"The Pleasure Drivers" lays out three separate interconnected stories involving an adulterous therapist, a young sociopath call girl, a vicious lesbian hit woman, a white trash kidnapper, and a brain-damaged ex-cult guru. It's described as funny, sexy, edgy and dangerous. The Pleasure Drivers energetically explores the shadow side of Los Angeles and how it gleefully relates to the gasoline of libido.

Cast

Angus MacfadyenBill Plummer
Lacey ChabertFaruza
Meat LoafDale
Angelo SpizzirriTom Ethot
Billy ZaneMarvin
Jason MewesCounter Monkey

