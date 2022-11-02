"The Pleasure Drivers" lays out three separate interconnected stories involving an adulterous therapist, a young sociopath call girl, a vicious lesbian hit woman, a white trash kidnapper, and a brain-damaged ex-cult guru. It's described as funny, sexy, edgy and dangerous. The Pleasure Drivers energetically explores the shadow side of Los Angeles and how it gleefully relates to the gasoline of libido.
|Angus Macfadyen
|Bill Plummer
|Lacey Chabert
|Faruza
|Meat Loaf
|Dale
|Angelo Spizzirri
|Tom Ethot
|Billy Zane
|Marvin
|Jason Mewes
|Counter Monkey
View Full Cast >