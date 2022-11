Not Available

The Pogues celebrated their 30th anniversary with two sold-out shows in September 2012 at the famous Olympia venue in Paris. The shows were filmed/recorded and directed by Gautier & Leduc. The shows featured the full band line-up of Shane MacGowan, Spider Stacey, Jem Finer, James Fearnley, Andrew Ranken, Phillip Chevron, Terry Woods and Darryl Hunt.