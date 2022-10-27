Not Available

The Polar Bear

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Four characters become involved in one dramatic story: Nico has a mission to drive a car containing a live bomb to a specified destination, park the car and escape as quickly as she can. Leo has become his client's target, having carried out a "contract" that unfortunately had already been cancelled. Fabian and Reza want to enjoy themselves without any money, bringing themselves into contact sooner or later with the police. Sooner or later all four will meet up in dramatic circumstances....

Cast

Benno FürmannFabian
Florian LukasReza
Jürgen TarrachManni
Ralf RichterZivilpolizist
Thierry van WervekeNorbert
Ralph HerforthZivilpolizist

