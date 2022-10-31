The Poolboy

Gustavo Ortíz is a university student from a comfortable, middle class family who is forced to spend his summer vacation cleaning pools when his parents are struck down with financial problems. Ever the optimist, Gustavo soon realizes that his new job provides the perfect excuse to get closer to the girl of his dreams - his neighbor and former classmate, Nicole Ivanov.
|Sebastián Badilla
|Gustavo Ortíz
|Denise Rosenthal
|Nicole Ivanov
|Fernando Larraín
|Nicole's Father
|Ingrid Isensee
|Josefina
