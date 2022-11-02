The Portrait

Artist Margaret Church returns to her parents home to create a portrait of them. Margaret is shocked to discover that her parents have decided to sell their home, and she has trouble accepting the loss of her childhood home. Margaret finishes her portrait, only to believe that her parents dislike it. Eventually she realizes that her parents do not dislike her portrait, and Margaret becomes closer to them once more.
|Gregory Peck
|Gardner Church
|Lauren Bacall
|Fanny Church
|Paul McCrane
|Bartel
|Donna Mitchell
|Marissa Pindar
|Mitchell Laurance
|Ted Button
|William Prince
|Hubert Hayden
View Full Cast >