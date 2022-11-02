Not Available

The Portrait

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Turner Pictures

Artist Margaret Church returns to her parents home to create a portrait of them. Margaret is shocked to discover that her parents have decided to sell their home, and she has trouble accepting the loss of her childhood home. Margaret finishes her portrait, only to believe that her parents dislike it. Eventually she realizes that her parents do not dislike her portrait, and Margaret becomes closer to them once more.

Cast

Gregory PeckGardner Church
Lauren BacallFanny Church
Paul McCraneBartel
Donna MitchellMarissa Pindar
Mitchell LauranceTed Button
William PrinceHubert Hayden

