2018

The Predator

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 13th, 2018

Studio

Davis Entertainment

From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.

Cast

Boyd HolbrookQuinn McKenna
Olivia MunnCasey Bracket
Sterling K. Brown
Trevante RhodesNebraska Williams
Jacob Tremblay
Keegan-Michael Key

View Full Cast >

Images