The Presidio

Jay Austin is now a civilian police detective. Colonel Caldwell was his commanding officer years before when he left the military police over a disagreement over the handling of a drunk driver. Now a series of murders that cross jurisdictions force them to work together again. That Austin is now dating Caldwell's daughter is not helping the relationship at all.
|Mark Harmon
|Jay Austin
|Meg Ryan
|Donna Caldwell
|Jack Warden
|Sgt. Maj. Ross Maclure
|Jenette Goldstein
|Patti Jean Lynch
|Mark Blum
|Arthur Peale
|Dana Gladstone
|Col. Lawrence
