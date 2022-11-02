1947

The Pretender

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 1947

Studio

Not Available

Albert Dekker plays a investment agent who embezzles a large sum from an estate, hoping to cover his crime by marrying the estate's heiress. The girl is already engaged, so Dekker arranges to have the fiance killed. A mix up involving the society section of the newspaper places Dekker in the sights of his own hired gun.

Cast

Catherine CraigClaire Worthington
Charles DrakeDr. Leonard Koster
Alan CarneyVictor Korrin
Linda StirlingFlo Ronson
Tom KennedyFingers Murdock
Selmer JacksonCharles Lennox

Images