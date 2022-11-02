The Pretender

Albert Dekker plays a investment agent who embezzles a large sum from an estate, hoping to cover his crime by marrying the estate's heiress. The girl is already engaged, so Dekker arranges to have the fiance killed. A mix up involving the society section of the newspaper places Dekker in the sights of his own hired gun.
|Catherine Craig
|Claire Worthington
|Charles Drake
|Dr. Leonard Koster
|Alan Carney
|Victor Korrin
|Linda Stirling
|Flo Ronson
|Tom Kennedy
|Fingers Murdock
|Selmer Jackson
|Charles Lennox
