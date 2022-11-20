The Pretty Time Bomb

Not Available

Teru, the world's most useless detective, meets with a mysterious young girl called Kurara, who has an extraordinary talent for getting involved in accidents and incidents. Not to mention, her ex-boyfriend has implanted a bomb in her stomach... When Kurara leaves her bracelet behind, Teru thoughtlessly puts it on. Suddenly, Teru hears a wedding march play, to warn him of an impending explosion. Turns out the bracelet was a pair bomb to go with the bomb in Kurara's stomach. When the song plays, it's 1 minute until the bomb explodes. If Kurara and Teru stay apart from each other for any longer than 30 minutes, both bombs will explod