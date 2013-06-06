2013

The Prey

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 6th, 2013

Studio

Brio Films

A robber escapes from prison with a single objective in mind: to track down his former cellmate, a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on him. A cop is sent after the robber who, despite his best efforts, soon becomes Public Enemy Number One. As the protagonists are driven to their limits, it becomes increasingly unclear who is the hunter and who is the prey.

Cast

Alice TaglioniClaire Linné
Stéphane DebacJean-Louis Maurel
Natacha RégnierChristine Maurel
Sergi LópezManuel Carrega
Caterina MurinoAnna Adrien
Olivier SchneiderNovik

