A robber escapes from prison with a single objective in mind: to track down his former cellmate, a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on him. A cop is sent after the robber who, despite his best efforts, soon becomes Public Enemy Number One. As the protagonists are driven to their limits, it becomes increasingly unclear who is the hunter and who is the prey.
|Alice Taglioni
|Claire Linné
|Stéphane Debac
|Jean-Louis Maurel
|Natacha Régnier
|Christine Maurel
|Sergi López
|Manuel Carrega
|Caterina Murino
|Anna Adrien
|Olivier Schneider
|Novik
