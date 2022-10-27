Not Available

The Price of Death

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mida Cinematografica

Four people are killed in a saloon hold-up. The townspeople pin the murders on local no-count black sheep Chester Conway. Lawyer Jeff Plummer and prostitute Polly Winters don't believe that Chester is guilty of these crimes, so they hire smooth and suave gunman Silver to prove Chester's innocence and find the real killers.

Cast

Klaus KinskiChester Conway / Ray
Franco AbbianaAdvocat Jeff Plummer
Luciano CatenacciSheriff Tom Stanton
Luciano PigozziDoctor Rosenthal
Giancarlo PreteReverend Tiller
Andrea ScottiCoot

Images