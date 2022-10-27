The Price of Death

Four people are killed in a saloon hold-up. The townspeople pin the murders on local no-count black sheep Chester Conway. Lawyer Jeff Plummer and prostitute Polly Winters don't believe that Chester is guilty of these crimes, so they hire smooth and suave gunman Silver to prove Chester's innocence and find the real killers.
|Klaus Kinski
|Chester Conway / Ray
|Franco Abbiana
|Advocat Jeff Plummer
|Luciano Catenacci
|Sheriff Tom Stanton
|Luciano Pigozzi
|Doctor Rosenthal
|Giancarlo Prete
|Reverend Tiller
|Andrea Scotti
|Coot
