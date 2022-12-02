The Price of Vanity

Not Available

Murray, the president of the union, hides the papers in the house containing plans for a big strike. He thoughtlessly tells his wife that the boss would give much to know the contents of the papers. Extremely vain, and yearning for fine raiment, she sells the papers to the boss, who informs the men of his knowledge, forestalling the strike. Murray is accused of being a traitor, and the men agree to continue under present conditions if he is discharged. When Mrs. Murray realizes the enormity of her offense she burns the money and confesses to her husband. He refuses to forgive her, and parts from her in a dramatic scene.