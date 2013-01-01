2013

The Priest's Children

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2013

Studio

Zillion Films

Don Fabijan is a young priest who comes to serve on an unnamed small island in the Adriatic. In order to help increase birth rate on the island, he decides to pierce condoms before they are sold. He therefore teams up with the newsagent Petar and the pharmacist Marin. After they abolish all forms of birth control on the entire island, the consequences become more and more complicated.

Cast

Nikša ButijerPetar
Marija ŠkaričićMarija
Jadranka ĐokićLuda Ana
Dražen KuhnMarin
Goran BogdanJure
Inge AppeltStrina

View Full Cast >

Images