The Priest's Wife

After discovering her boyfriend for the past four years is married, a distraught and depressed young woman turns to a Catholic priest for counseling -- and finds mutual attraction. Now the inseparable couple are thwarted by his holy vow of celibacy, and must rely on the Vatican for a solution to their dilemma.
|Sophia Loren
|Valeria Billi
|Marcello Mastroianni
|Don Mario
|Venantino Venantini
|Maurizio
|Jacques Stany
|Jimmy Guitar
|Pippo Starnazza
|Valeria's Father
|Augusto Mastrantoni
|Monsignor Caldana
