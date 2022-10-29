1971

The Priest's Wife

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 1971

Studio

Compagnia Cinematografica Champion

After discovering her boyfriend for the past four years is married, a distraught and depressed young woman turns to a Catholic priest for counseling -- and finds mutual attraction. Now the inseparable couple are thwarted by his holy vow of celibacy, and must rely on the Vatican for a solution to their dilemma.

Cast

Sophia LorenValeria Billi
Marcello MastroianniDon Mario
Venantino VenantiniMaurizio
Jacques StanyJimmy Guitar
Pippo StarnazzaValeria's Father
Augusto MastrantoniMonsignor Caldana

View Full Cast >

Images