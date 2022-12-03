The Prince and the Epstein Scandal

Not Available

As Prince Andrew steps back from his public duties, Panorama hears from the victims of his former friend and convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York has been widely criticised for not expressing sympathy for these women during his television interview with the BBC’s Newsnight programme. One of these women, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with the prince, something he denies. In her first interview on British television, she tells her story and reveals new details about her time with Epstein. Reporter Darragh MacIntyre also looks at another of the duke’s friends, Ghislaine Maxwell, and investigates her alleged role in Epstein’s prolific sex offending. As the FBI investigation continues, Panorama asks what next in the scandal of Epstein and the prince.