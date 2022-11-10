1987

The Princess Bride

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

October 8th, 1987

Studio

The Princess Bride Ltd.

In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.

Cast

Cary ElwesWestley
Robin WrightThe Princess Bride
Mandy PatinkinInigo Montoya
André the GiantFezzik
Chris SarandonPrince Humperdinck
Christopher GuestCount Tyrone Rugen

