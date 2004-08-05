The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

Mia Thermopolis is now a college graduate and on her way to Genovia to take up her duties as princess. Her best friend Lilly also joins her for the summer. Mia continues her 'princess lessons'- riding horses side-saddle, archery, and other royal. But her complicated life is turned upside down once again when she not only learns that she is to take the crown as queen earlier than expected...
|Anne Hathaway
|Mia Thermopolis
|Julie Andrews
|Queen Clarisse Renaldi
|Héctor Elizondo
|Joe
|John Rhys-Davies
|Viscount Mabrey
|Heather Matarazzo
|Lilly Moscovitz
|Chris Pine
|Nicholas Devereaux
