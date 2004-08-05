2004

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 2004

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

Mia Thermopolis is now a college graduate and on her way to Genovia to take up her duties as princess. Her best friend Lilly also joins her for the summer. Mia continues her 'princess lessons'- riding horses side-saddle, archery, and other royal. But her complicated life is turned upside down once again when she not only learns that she is to take the crown as queen earlier than expected...

Cast

Anne HathawayMia Thermopolis
Julie AndrewsQueen Clarisse Renaldi
Héctor ElizondoJoe
John Rhys-DaviesViscount Mabrey
Heather MatarazzoLilly Moscovitz
Chris PineNicholas Devereaux

View Full Cast >

Images