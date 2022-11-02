Not Available

The Princess Stallion

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Following the death of her mother, Sarah, a Californian teenager, is sent to live with her father in the Scottish Highlands. After a riding accident she is befriended by a fascinating old hermit named Fergus, who has spent his life living in the mountains and whose home is a haven for wounded animals. Through her friendship with Fergus, Sarah discovers the beautiful legendary Princess Stallion and embarks upon the adventure of a lifetime.

Cast

Ariana RichardsSarah Stewart
Andrew KeirFergus
David RobbIan Stewart
Gary LewisRab

View Full Cast >

Images