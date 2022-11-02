The Princess Stallion

Following the death of her mother, Sarah, a Californian teenager, is sent to live with her father in the Scottish Highlands. After a riding accident she is befriended by a fascinating old hermit named Fergus, who has spent his life living in the mountains and whose home is a haven for wounded animals. Through her friendship with Fergus, Sarah discovers the beautiful legendary Princess Stallion and embarks upon the adventure of a lifetime.
|Ariana Richards
|Sarah Stewart
|Andrew Keir
|Fergus
|David Robb
|Ian Stewart
|Gary Lewis
|Rab
