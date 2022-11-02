The Prisoner of Zenda, Inc.

When young computer genius Rudy inherits his father's business his avaricious uncle has him kidnapped and held hostage until the boy signs off all rights to the lucrative enterprise. Not wanting the uncle to control, a pair of corporate executives happen upon a youth who looks just like the missing heir. In hopes of keeping the business afloat, they substitute him at the board meetings.
|Jonathan Jackson
|Rudy Gatewick / Oliver Gillis
|Richard Lee Jackson
|Douglas Gatewick
|William Shatner
|Michael Gatewick
|Jay Brazeau
|Professor Wooley
|Don S. Davis
|Colonel Zapf
|Katharine Isabelle
|Fiona (as Katherine Isobel)
View Full Cast >