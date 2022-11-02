Not Available

The Prisoner of Zenda, Inc.

  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hallmark Entertainment Distribution

When young computer genius Rudy inherits his father's business his avaricious uncle has him kidnapped and held hostage until the boy signs off all rights to the lucrative enterprise. Not wanting the uncle to control, a pair of corporate executives happen upon a youth who looks just like the missing heir. In hopes of keeping the business afloat, they substitute him at the board meetings.

Cast

Jonathan JacksonRudy Gatewick / Oliver Gillis
Richard Lee JacksonDouglas Gatewick
William ShatnerMichael Gatewick
Jay BrazeauProfessor Wooley
Don S. DavisColonel Zapf
Katharine IsabelleFiona (as Katherine Isobel)

View Full Cast >

Images