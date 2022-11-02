The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell

Sgt. O'Farrell an Army soldier on an island in the South Pacific during World War II is trying to bring the two basics of life to his fellow servicemen, women and beer. The supply ship carrying the beer is torpedoed and the contingent of nurses consists of six males and ugly nurse Nellie Krause. If he could at least try to salvage the shipment of beer.
|Bob Hope
|Sgt. Dan O'Farrell
|Mako
|Calvin Coolidge Ishimura
|Phyllis Diller
|Nurse Nellie Krause
|Jeffrey Hunter
|Lt. (J.G.) Lyman P. Jones
|Mylène Demongeot
|Gabby
|Gina Lollobrigida
|Maria (as Miss Gina Lollobrigida)
