Not Available

The Private Navy of Sgt. O'Farrell

  • Comedy
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sgt. O'Farrell an Army soldier on an island in the South Pacific during World War II is trying to bring the two basics of life to his fellow servicemen, women and beer. The supply ship carrying the beer is torpedoed and the contingent of nurses consists of six males and ugly nurse Nellie Krause. If he could at least try to salvage the shipment of beer.

Cast

Bob HopeSgt. Dan O'Farrell
MakoCalvin Coolidge Ishimura
Phyllis DillerNurse Nellie Krause
Jeffrey HunterLt. (J.G.) Lyman P. Jones
Mylène DemongeotGabby
Gina LollobrigidaMaria (as Miss Gina Lollobrigida)

View Full Cast >

Images