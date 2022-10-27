The Professionals is a 1966 American Western film directed by Richard Brooks. A kidnap-rescue adventure set in about 1917, it features a small group of experts heading into Mexico to free the Mexican-born wife of a wealthy Texan from several hundred bandits. The film is based on the novel A Mule for the Marquesa by Frank O'Rourke.
|Burt Lancaster
|Bill Dolworth
|Lee Marvin
|Henry 'Rico' Fardan
|Robert Ryan
|Hans Ehrengard
|Woody Strode
|Jake Sharp
|Jack Palance
|Jesus Raza
|Claudia Cardinale
|Mrs. Maria Grant
