1966

The Professionals

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 31st, 1966

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The Professionals is a 1966 American Western film directed by Richard Brooks. A kidnap-rescue adventure set in about 1917, it features a small group of experts heading into Mexico to free the Mexican-born wife of a wealthy Texan from several hundred bandits. The film is based on the novel A Mule for the Marquesa by Frank O'Rourke.

Cast

Burt LancasterBill Dolworth
Lee MarvinHenry 'Rico' Fardan
Robert RyanHans Ehrengard
Woody StrodeJake Sharp
Jack PalanceJesus Raza
Claudia CardinaleMrs. Maria Grant

View Full Cast >

Images