The Prophet (הנביא כהנא)

Not Available

Rabbi Meir Kahane began his career in the USA, where he founded the Jewish Defense League. As the league's violent activities turned into terrorism, he was forced to leave America. In Israel, he became the most radical politician the state has ever known. He united the right and the left against him, and was banned by the media. Today, thirty years after he was barred from Israeli parliament, Kahanism has seeped into Israeli society, and Kahane's prophecy about the divide between Judaism and democracy is echoed in the halls of the Knesset. —Haifa International Film Festival