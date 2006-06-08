The Proposition

Set in the Australian outback in the 1880s, the movie follows the series of events following the horrific rape and murder of the Hopkins family, allegedly committed by the infamous Burns brothers gang. Captain Morris Stanley captures Charlie Burns and gives him 9 days to kill his older dangerous psychopathic brother, or else they'll hang his younger mentally slow brother on Christmas Day.
|Ray Winstone
|Captain Morris Stanley
|Emily Watson
|Martha Stanley
|Danny Huston
|Arthur Burns
|David Wenham
|Eden Fletcher
|John Hurt
|Jellon Lamb
|Richard Wilson
|Mike Burns
