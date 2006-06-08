2006

The Proposition

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 8th, 2006

Studio

UK Film Council

Set in the Australian outback in the 1880s, the movie follows the series of events following the horrific rape and murder of the Hopkins family, allegedly committed by the infamous Burns brothers gang. Captain Morris Stanley captures Charlie Burns and gives him 9 days to kill his older dangerous psychopathic brother, or else they'll hang his younger mentally slow brother on Christmas Day.

Cast

Ray WinstoneCaptain Morris Stanley
Emily WatsonMartha Stanley
Danny HustonArthur Burns
David WenhamEden Fletcher
John HurtJellon Lamb
Richard WilsonMike Burns

View Full Cast >

Images