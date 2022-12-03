Not Available

The Protagonist, going by her first name, is presented to us in her natural environment: a jungle often sadly devoid of density. But today, she’s had enough! Being the mother, the secretary, the lover, the nanny, the sex interest of the main male character is no longer enough for our dear Protagonist. Put on “mute” after having used up the speaking time allotted to the female* characters of a film, she runs away with her buddy Voice Over, starting out on a new journey. All in good fun.