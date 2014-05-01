2014

The Protector 2

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 1st, 2014

Studio

Sahamongkolfilm

Kham is the last in long line of guards who once watched over the King of Thailand's war elephants. Traditionally, only the perfect elephants could successfully help defend the throne, after his harrowing quest to retrieve the elephants, Kham returns to his village to live in peace. But for someone as good in martial arts as him, peace is but a wishful thought...

Cast

Tony JaaKham
Petchtai WongkamlaoSeargent Mark
Marrese CrumpNo. II
JeeJa YaninPing Ping
RZAMr. LC
Yayaying Rhatha PhongamFighter Number 20

View Full Cast >

Images