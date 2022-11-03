The Psychopath

Inspector Holloway is investigating a series of brutal murders in which a doll of each victim is found at the scene. The dolls, as it turns out,were purchased by the crippled Mrs. Von Sturm, whose home is overcrowded with a doll collection. Her pale, wide-eyed, neurotic son is the prime suspect and the daughter of one of the victims discovers the shocking truth.
|Margaret Johnston
|Mrs. Von Sturm
|John Standing
|Mark Von Sturm
|Alexander Knox
|Frank Saville
|Judy Huxtable
|Louise Saville
|Don Borisenko
|Donald Loftis
|Thorley Walters
|Martin Roth
