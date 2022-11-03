1966

The Psychopath

  • Thriller
  • Crime
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 19th, 1966

Studio

Amicus Productions

Inspector Holloway is investigating a series of brutal murders in which a doll of each victim is found at the scene. The dolls, as it turns out,were purchased by the crippled Mrs. Von Sturm, whose home is overcrowded with a doll collection. Her pale, wide-eyed, neurotic son is the prime suspect and the daughter of one of the victims discovers the shocking truth.

Cast

Margaret JohnstonMrs. Von Sturm
John StandingMark Von Sturm
Alexander KnoxFrank Saville
Judy HuxtableLouise Saville
Don BorisenkoDonald Loftis
Thorley WaltersMartin Roth

View Full Cast >

Images