The Pudding Thieves

Bill (Bill Morgan) and George (George Tibbits) are still photographers, struggling to make a living any way they can. They decide they need a woman to pose for them so they can sell pornographic photos. While setting up yet another baby photo shoot, a couple of evangelists turn up, and Bill finds the younger one (Bernice Murphy) strangely attractive. When his new girlfriend discovers the business, she leaves him in disgust. Bill eventually betrays George to the vice squad, and then is consumed by guilt, heading off to the cinema, and a photographic exhibition The Family of Man …