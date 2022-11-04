The Punch And Judy Man

Walter Pinner (Tony Hancock) is the titular Punch And Judy Man plying his trade in the seaside town of Piltdown. Unhappily married to his social climbing wife (Sylvia Sims), who gets him to perform at the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the town in front of all the local dignitaries, his hatred of snobbery comes to a hilarious head.
|Sylvia Syms
|Delia Pinner
|Ronald Fraser
|Mayor Palmer
|Barbara Murray
|Lady Jane Caterham
|John Le Mesurier
|The Sandman
|Eddie Byrne
|Ice Cream Man
|Mario Fabrizi
|Nevil Shanks
