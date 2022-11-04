Not Available

The Punch And Judy Man

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Associated British Picture Corporation

Walter Pinner (Tony Hancock) is the titular Punch And Judy Man plying his trade in the seaside town of Piltdown. Unhappily married to his social climbing wife (Sylvia Sims), who gets him to perform at the 60th Anniversary celebrations of the town in front of all the local dignitaries, his hatred of snobbery comes to a hilarious head.

Cast

Sylvia SymsDelia Pinner
Ronald FraserMayor Palmer
Barbara MurrayLady Jane Caterham
John Le MesurierThe Sandman
Eddie ByrneIce Cream Man
Mario FabriziNevil Shanks

