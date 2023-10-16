The Puppetman, a convicted killer on death row always maintained his innocence and that it was an evil force controlling his body as he slaughtered his victims. Now Michal, the killer's daughter, begins to suspect that there may be some truth to her fathers claim when those around her begin to die in brutal ways. She must try and break the curse of The Puppetman before all her loved ones are killed.
|Alyson Gorske
|Michal
|Caryn Richman
|Ruby
|Anna Telfer
|Jo
|Jayson Therrien
|Carter
|Zachary Le Vey
|David
|Sean C. Sanders
|Strażnik
