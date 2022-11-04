The Pups' Picnic

Not Available

Two little puppies, one black, one brown, are underfoot as a woman is laying out a picnic. The black one noses around a stack of sandwiches and a roast turkey, and gets scolded; his brother gets praised, but that's only because he's sneakier. They pull away, and a fox hunt passes by. Panicked by the horses, they outrun everyone, even the fox. The fox hides, and they spot him before the others. One old bloodhound does a Tarzan stunt and leaps to the head of the pack. Lots of other fox hunt sequences follow. Ultimately, the puppies get back to the car just as everyone is leaving; the fox hitches a ride on the back of the car.