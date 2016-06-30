The Purge: Election Year

Two years after choosing not to kill the man who killed his son, former police sergeant Leo Barnes has become head of security for Senator Charlene Roan, the front runner in the next Presidential election due to her vow to eliminate the Purge. On the night of what should be the final Purge, a betrayal from within the government forces Barnes and Roan out onto the street where they must fight to survive the night.
|Elizabeth Mitchell
|Charlene ''Charlie'' Roan
|Frank Grillo
|Sergeant Leo Barnes
|Mykelti Williamson
|Joe Dixon
|Edwin Hodge
|Dante Bishop
|Raymond J. Barry
|Caleb Warrens
|Ethan Phillips
|Chief Couper
