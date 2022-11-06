1945

The Purple Monster Strikes

  • Action
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 5th, 1945

Studio

Republic Pictures

A Martian invader crashes his spaceship conveniently close to the workshop of a scientist who is developing an interplanetary craft. If the extraterrestrial Purple Monster can complete the rocket ship and return to Mars, he will be able to start a full-scale invasion of Earth. Good thing Craig Foster sets out to thwart the Monster's mission!

Cast

Dennis MooreCraig Foster
Roy BarcroftThe Purple Monster
Linda StirlingSheila Layton
James CravenDr. Cyrus Layton
Bud GearyHodge Garrett
Mary MooreMarcia

