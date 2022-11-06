The Purple Monster Strikes

A Martian invader crashes his spaceship conveniently close to the workshop of a scientist who is developing an interplanetary craft. If the extraterrestrial Purple Monster can complete the rocket ship and return to Mars, he will be able to start a full-scale invasion of Earth. Good thing Craig Foster sets out to thwart the Monster's mission!
|Dennis Moore
|Craig Foster
|Roy Barcroft
|The Purple Monster
|Linda Stirling
|Sheila Layton
|James Craven
|Dr. Cyrus Layton
|Bud Geary
|Hodge Garrett
|Mary Moore
|Marcia
