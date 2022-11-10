Cecilia is a waitress in New Jersey, living a dreary life during the Great Depression. Her only escape from her mudane reality is the movie theatre. After losing her job, Cecilia goes to see 'The Purple Rose of Cairo' in hopes of raising her spirits, where she watches dashing archaeologist Tom Baxter time and again.
|Mia Farrow
|Cecilia
|Jeff Daniels
|Tom Baxter / Gil Shepherd
|Danny Aiello
|Monk
|Irving Metzman
|Theater Manager
|Stephanie Farrow
|Cecilia's Sister
|Edward Herrmann
|Henry
