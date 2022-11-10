1985

The Purple Rose of Cairo

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 28th, 1985

Studio

Orion Pictures

Cecilia is a waitress in New Jersey, living a dreary life during the Great Depression. Her only escape from her mudane reality is the movie theatre. After losing her job, Cecilia goes to see 'The Purple Rose of Cairo' in hopes of raising her spirits, where she watches dashing archaeologist Tom Baxter time and again.

Cast

Mia FarrowCecilia
Jeff DanielsTom Baxter / Gil Shepherd
Danny AielloMonk
Irving MetzmanTheater Manager
Stephanie FarrowCecilia's Sister
Edward HerrmannHenry

Images