The Queen is an intimate behind the scenes glimpse at the interaction between HM Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair during their struggle, following the death of Diana, to reach a compromise between what was a private tragedy for the Royal family and the public's demand for an overt display of mourning.
|Michael Sheen
|Tony Blair
|James Cromwell
|Prince Philip
|Helen McCrory
|Cherie Blair
|Alex Jennings
|Prince Charles
|Roger Allam
|Sir Robin Janvrin
|Sylvia Syms
|Queen Mother
