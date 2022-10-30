The Queen's Palaces

Not Available

A celebration of these great royal palaces and their history in three films presented by Fiona Bruce. Fiona tells the fascinating stories behind the creation of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and leading experts share their knowledge of the Kings and Queens whose vision and taste left their mark on these exceptional buildings. As Fiona takes us on a journey through 1,000 years of history, we discover some of the great treasures from the Royal Collection housed within three world-famous landmarks. His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales introduces the royal palaces and tells us of the place they have in the life of the Monarchy and in the history of Britain.