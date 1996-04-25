1996

The Quest

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 1996

Studio

Universal Pictures

Ghang-gheng, the ancient winner-take-all competition in which the deadliest fighters from around the world employ the most spectacular feats of martial arts skills ever displayed in order to win the prized Golden Dragon. But fighting prowess alone will not be enough for Chris to triumph over such daunting foes.

Cast

Jean-Claude Van DammeChristopher Dubois
Roger MooreLord Edgar Dobbs
James RemarMaxie Devine
Jack McGeeHarry Smythe
Louis MandylorRiggi
Ryan CutronaOfficer O'Keefe

View Full Cast >

Images

40 More Images