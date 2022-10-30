Not Available

The Quiz Show Scandal

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema Service

Four cars get into an accident on the night road, and one unidentified woman ends up dead. At the police station, the police find a password-protected flash drive among her belongings. They work with the other drivers plus some delivery guys to crack the password in hopes that it will provide clues to her identity. Instead, they find the answer to the final million-dollar question for aquiz show. Naturally, everyone rushes to compete in the quiz show! They all know the final answer, but they have to get through 29 other questions first.

Cast

Kim Su-roLee Do-yeop
Jung Jae-YoungMan in Taekwondo uniform
Ryu Deok-hwanOh Cheol-ju
Im Won-heeLee Joon-sang
Gong Ho-seokOfficer Gong
Jin JangCaptain Ma

