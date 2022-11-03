The Racing History Of Ford At The Great Race - 1986-1997

Not Available

Ford at The Great Race 1960 to 1997. From the humble beginnings of Phillip Island to Mount Panorama, throughout this video Ford followers will relive the glory years andthe heartbreak years and get to know all over again the champions and the characters who did so much to etch the Ford name indelibly into Australian motor sport history. Featuring candid driver interviews with Allan Moffat, Dick Johnson, John Bowe, Glenn Seton and a few surprises. Witness the classic Fords like the Cortinas, the Mustangs, Falcon XR/XT the first GT’s, the Falcon GTHO, the Falcon XA/XB/XC, the Falcon XD/XE, the Sierra and all the way up to the modern day Falcons, 2 litres and all the great moments of The Great Race.