The Raffle

Francesca, an incredibly beautiful woman, after the death of her husband discovers his unfaithfulness and huge amount of debts he left. Cesare is Francesca's best friend, he is a solicitor. Following his advice Francesca starts selling all her goods, like the house, jewels, furs and finally also the yacht. By doing this she is able to survive for the rest of the year, but has no prospects for the future and every attempt to get a job fails. Finally she makes a decision to set up a lottery in which the prize is her.