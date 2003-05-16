The Rage in Placid Lake

Placid Lake has always been different. As an odd fish in a sea of mediocrity, his brilliant ideas are bound to get him into more trouble than success. So when he finds himself flying off the school roof and breaking every bone in his body on graduation night, Placid decides to make a bid for the elusive normal life. To his parents' horror, he gets a normal job.
|Ben Lee
|Placid Lake
|Rose Byrne
|Gemma Taylor
|Miranda Richardson
|Sylvia Lake
|Garry McDonald
|Doug Lake
|Eleeza Hooker
|Young Gemma
|Socratis Otto
|Bozo
View Full Cast >