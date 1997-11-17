The Rainmaker

When Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon), a young attorney with no clients, goes to work for a seedy ambulance chaser, he wants to help the parents of a terminally ill boy in their suit against an insurance company (represented by a ruthless Jon Voight). But to take on corporate America, Rudy and a scrappy paralegal (Danny DeVito) must open their own law firm.
|Matt Damon
|Rudy Baylor
|Danny DeVito
|Deck Shifflet
|Jon Voight
|Leo F. Drummond
|Claire Danes
|Kelly Riker
|Mary Kay Place
|Dot Black
|Dean Stockwell
|Judge Harvey Hale
