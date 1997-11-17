1997

The Rainmaker

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 17th, 1997

Studio

Paramount

When Rudy Baylor (Matt Damon), a young attorney with no clients, goes to work for a seedy ambulance chaser, he wants to help the parents of a terminally ill boy in their suit against an insurance company (represented by a ruthless Jon Voight). But to take on corporate America, Rudy and a scrappy paralegal (Danny DeVito) must open their own law firm.

Cast

Matt DamonRudy Baylor
Danny DeVitoDeck Shifflet
Jon VoightLeo F. Drummond
Claire DanesKelly Riker
Mary Kay PlaceDot Black
Dean StockwellJudge Harvey Hale

