1940

The Ranger and the Lady

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 30th, 1940

Studio

Republic Pictures

While Sam Houston in in the nation's capital trying to get Texas into the Union, his aide is trying to impose a self-serving tax on the use of the Santa Fe trail. The lady owner of a wagon train is using the trail, and a Texas Ranger comes to her assistance.

Cast

Roy RogersTexas Ranger Captain Roy Colt
George HayesTexas Ranger Sergeant Gabby Whittaker
Julie BishopJane Tabor (as Jacqueline Wells)
Harry WoodsKincaid
Henry BrandonGeneral Augustus Larue
Noble JohnsonHenchman El Lobo

View Full Cast >

Images