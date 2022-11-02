The Ranger and the Lady

While Sam Houston in in the nation's capital trying to get Texas into the Union, his aide is trying to impose a self-serving tax on the use of the Santa Fe trail. The lady owner of a wagon train is using the trail, and a Texas Ranger comes to her assistance.
|Roy Rogers
|Texas Ranger Captain Roy Colt
|George Hayes
|Texas Ranger Sergeant Gabby Whittaker
|Julie Bishop
|Jane Tabor (as Jacqueline Wells)
|Harry Woods
|Kincaid
|Henry Brandon
|General Augustus Larue
|Noble Johnson
|Henchman El Lobo
