The Rats Woke Up

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Filmska Radna Zajednica (FRZ)

An unsuccessful attempt of a lonely guy to change his pointless life. In search for a job and money he falls in love with a girl next door believing that she will change his life. At the high point of his illusion she walks away with the money he's borrowed from a friend and leaves him even more miserable than he was before they met. -- Written by nixona

Cast

Dušica ŽegaracFatalna susetka
Severin BijelićLale fotograf
Mirjana BlaškovićKurva
Milivoje Mića TomićMilorad
Pavle VuisicKrmanos
Milan JelićStudent

Images