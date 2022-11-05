The Rats Woke Up

An unsuccessful attempt of a lonely guy to change his pointless life. In search for a job and money he falls in love with a girl next door believing that she will change his life. At the high point of his illusion she walks away with the money he's borrowed from a friend and leaves him even more miserable than he was before they met. -- Written by nixona
|Dušica Žegarac
|Fatalna susetka
|Severin Bijelić
|Lale fotograf
|Mirjana Blašković
|Kurva
|Milivoje Mića Tomić
|Milorad
|Pavle Vuisic
|Krmanos
|Milan Jelić
|Student
