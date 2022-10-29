The Rawhide Years

Ben Matthews gives up the flashy life of a riverboat gambler, hoping to settle down in Galena with his girlfriend, luscious entertainer Zoe. But Galena's leading citizen is murdered on the boat; Ben, on arrival, finds a lynch mob after his neck, and flees. Three years of wandering later, Zoe's letters stop coming and Ben returns to find her and attempt the hopeless task of clearing himself.
|Colleen Miller
|Zoe Fontaine
|Arthur Kennedy
|Rick Harper
|William Demarest
|Brand Comfort
|William Gargan
|Marshal Sommers
|Peter van Eyck
|Andre Boucher
|Minor Watson
|Matt Comfort
