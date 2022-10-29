1956

The Rawhide Years

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1956

Studio

Universal International Pictures

Ben Matthews gives up the flashy life of a riverboat gambler, hoping to settle down in Galena with his girlfriend, luscious entertainer Zoe. But Galena's leading citizen is murdered on the boat; Ben, on arrival, finds a lynch mob after his neck, and flees. Three years of wandering later, Zoe's letters stop coming and Ben returns to find her and attempt the hopeless task of clearing himself.

Cast

Colleen MillerZoe Fontaine
Arthur KennedyRick Harper
William DemarestBrand Comfort
William GarganMarshal Sommers
Peter van EyckAndre Boucher
Minor WatsonMatt Comfort

